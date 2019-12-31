Sindh takes back decision to ban pillion riding on New Year Eve

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday took back a notification imposing a ban on pillion riding in Karachi ahead of New Year's Eve. The change of heart came barely 11 hours after the ban had gone into effect.

“The ban on pillion riding has been taken back on the orders of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah,” Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Shallwani said. “Citizens should celebrate the new year with responsibility,” Shallwani added.

However, Commissioner Shallwani added that a ban on display of weapons, use of firearms and one-wheeling will remain in place. A day earlier, the Sindh Home Department had issued a notification imposing Section 144 in the metropolis from Monday midnight to curb raucous festivities on New Year's Eve.

Section 144 was to remain in effect till January 1. The notification had stated that youngsters cause trouble to citizens and create traffic jams in the city on the occasion of New Year.

"Youngsters from different parts of the city in cars, riding motorcycles without silencers, throng to Sea View, which creates traffic jam and inconvenience to the residents of the area," it said.

The government had also banned the display of weapons, aerial firing, and the use of firearms on the occasion of the new year.

Traffic plan

The Karachi traffic police chief, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Javed Ali Mehar, on Monday announced the traffic diversion plan for the New Year’s Eve today (Tuesday).

A spokesman for the traffic police said on the midnight between December 31 and January 1, a large number of people are expected to visit Clifton, Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim and Sea View to celebrate New Year.

According to the traffic plan, only the road joining McDonald’s and Village Restaurant on Sea View will be closed for the vehicular traffic on Tuesday night. The rest of the roads of the city will remain open for the traffic; however, the heavy traffic will not be allowed to ply on the roads during Tuesday night.

The traffic police also requested the residents of Karachi to follow the traffic rules and avoid violations of lane marking and one way.

Parking will not be allowed on various thoroughfares including Sea View Road, main Sharea Faisal, Abdullah Haroon Road, Dr Zia Uddin Ahmed Road, Mai Kolachi Road, Korangi Road and MT Khan Road.

The traffic police also reminded the motorcyclists to wear helmets and warned them against taking out the silencers or using their bikes with damaged silencers as doing so would result in legal action against them.

The citizens were also requested to use traffic police helpline 1915 if they needed any help. The traffic police can also be contacted through WhatsApp No 0305-9266907.