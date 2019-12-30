What Ayeza Khan says about her Twitter account; Find Out

Ayeza Khan's stellar performances in drama serial "Mere Paas Tum Ho" has lifted her popularity among fans to new heights .

The actor is one of the most followed persons on Instagram in Pakistan where she regularity shares her pictures and videos.

She often uses the photo and video sharing application to interact with her over 4.6 million followers.

It seems like the TV star is fully aware of the controversies that continue to emerge on social media and the fact that some people impersonate celebrities on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Ayeza Khan on Monday shared a screenshot of a Twitter account, warning her fans that it doesn't belong to her.

"Not on Twitter," the actor captioned the photo on Instagram.







