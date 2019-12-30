Most Admired Women in US: Michelle Obama beats Melania Trump

Michelle Obama has been named the Gallup's Most Admired Woman of the year 2019, with First Lady Melania Trump trailing behind.

According to Gallup, former first lady Michelle Obama is Most Admired Woman for the second consecutive year, beating out Melania Trump in the 2019 poll.

Former president Barrack Obama earned 10% of the write-in vote, followed by Trump with 5% of the votes.

Michelle Obama and Melania Triump were trailed by Oprah Winfrey, Hillary Clinton and 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg, all with three percent in the annual poll each.

Other top contenders in the poll, which ran from December 2 to 15 include, Queen Elizabeth II , House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Senator Elizabeth Warren , German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley.