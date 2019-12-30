Salman Khan desperate to become a father, wants kids

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan might have achieved the highest highs in his professional life but he is yet to experience the same in his personal life.



The Bharat actor recently revealed that he is very eager to become a father and have kids, but that does not seem like happening anytime soon.

He revealed this piece of information upon the birth of his sister Arpita Khan’s daughter Ayat Sharma, which coincidentally happened on his own 54th birthday.

While celebrating his birthday with the media, Salman shared his sentiments about becoming an uncle again to Ayat.

The Dabangg 3 actor mentioned that the meaning and significance of December 27 has changed for him forever and that he will not be celebrating his birthday alone again.

The actor then joked and said that he has become a mama, a chacha but becoming a father still remains.

Salman said, “Today, we are blessed with Ayat and I saw her picture first thing in the morning. That is the best thing. From today, the significance of 27th December has changed. Jese Utha hu, phone check kia and photo dekhi Ayat ki. Most beautiful. Ab iske baad 27th December gaya. Ab celebration saath mein hoga.”

When asked about the feeling of becoming an uncle again, Salman said, “Abi hogeya mama ka, chacha ka, bas ab baap banna baki hai.”