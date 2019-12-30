Ajay Devgn opens up about 'Tanhaji', says he wants to work in ‘informative’ films





Famed Bollywood actor, Ajay Devgn, is making headlines with his upcoming mega project, Tanhaji: The unsung warrior. The 50-year-old actor-producer recently opened up about his aim for not confining to entertaining films only but also informative ones.

“Apart from the film being grand and carrying a message, it is also educative, it is informative. It is an interesting story to watch and such combination is rare. Besides the story line, I am always inclined to create new things like when I wanted to make this film we worked on 3D and technology in a way that it should look new. Visually we are very happy with the film,” Ajay told PTI News.

The Singham actor expressed that he wants his films to highlight the glory of many real heroes of India who usually stays unnamed in our history. “I hope they realize the freedom that we have achieved with such difficulties and sacrifices,” he added.

Reflecting on the idea of making a film on Maratha warrior, Ajay told, “When he narrated me the idea I liked it very much. In schools, there was just one para about him in textbooks. It is amazing that how people like him sacrificed their lives. Even if the story was fictional it has that kind of power to excite you – it has heroism, drama, emotions. There are so many such heroes, who have sacrificed their lives for the country.”

Working on a historical film with lack of available information has been a real challenge for the filmmakers as the actor expressed, “We have gone through all history books, spoken to many historians. We have spoken to Tanhaji Malusare’s family.”

“We have done right as much as we can. But in our country if there are five historians they contradict each other. We are prepared for that. We have not tried to do anything wrong. We have dramatized a few things, like the scenes between Tanhaji and Shivaji Maharaj or Tanhaji and his wife. There is a thin line that you have to walk on with history while dramatizing it and not go wrong,” he added.

The film also stars Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles and is slated to hit the silver screen on January 10, 2020.