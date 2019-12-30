Mira Rajput shares ‘hilarious’ dance video of Shahid Kapoor with Sonakshi Sinha

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most endearing B-town couples and they often take the hearts of the fans away with their love-filled pictures.

However, the beauty this time came up with hilarious technique to squeeze the laughter out of the fans, to which even, Sonakshi Sinha couldn’t resist giving her reaction.

Taking to her Instagram story, Mira shared a clip of her hubby dancing with the Dabangg actor to a famed song from their film, R...Rajkumar. A light-toned song was made even funnier, playing without music.

As Mira decided not to let it go unnoticed, she also tagged the Padmaavat actor and Sonakshi in their extremely amusing dance video. She wrote, “Watching this on mute is hilarious!”

But what really created a buzz among fans on social media was Sonakshi’s response to the clip. The 32-year-old actor out of embarrassment, asked Mira to look for the remote either to change the channel or turn up the music. She had written, "Remote dhoondhoo."

On the work front, Sonakshi is garnering a huge response for her recently released Salman Khan starrer, Dabangg 3 and will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India co-starring Ajay Devgn. Whereas Shahid was last seen in his acclaimed film, Kabir Singh.