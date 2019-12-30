close
Mon Dec 30, 2019
Bollywood

Web Desk
December 30, 2019

Malala Yousafzai biopic 'Gul Makai' unveils release date

Bollywood

Web Desk
Mon, Dec 30, 2019
Malala Yousafzai biopic 'Gul Makai' unveils release date. Photo: Gul Makai Instagram

The filmmakers of Gul Makai, a film based on the life of Nobel Peace Prize winner, Malala Yousafzai, have unveiled the release date of the film.

Starring Reem Shaikh in the lead role, the film is ready to hit the silver screens on January 31, 2020. 

The film revolves around, “The courageous journey of Ziauddin Yousafzai family, when Swat Valley in Pakistan was seized by Taliban gunmen in 2009 and Sharia law was imposed upon its people," as stated by the makers in a press release.

“Malala, daughter of Ziauddin Yousafzai, spoke against the world's most dangerous terrorist organization through her blogs on the BBC Urdu website under the pseudonym Gul Makai, against the oppression faced by them in Swat Valley, Pakistan," the statement continued. 

The film, directed by Amjad Khan and produced by Sanjay Singla also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Divya Dutta, Atul Kulkarni and Mukesh Rishi in pivotal roles. 

