Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli meet Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal on their Swiss vacations

Many Bollywood celebrities have already flown to their favourite holiday destinations for celebrating the New Year 2020.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have also treated their fans with their adorable clicks on the enthralling snow-covered mountains in the Swiss alps, as they met Varun Dhawan and girlfriend, Natasha Dalal on their winter break.

For the holiday season, Switzerland has become the centre of attraction as many B-town couples have jetted down there.

After Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, the Sultan actor was also spotted with her cricketer husband. Not just this, the couple also shared a glimpse of their meet-up with Varun and Natasha.

Anushka shared her friend’s reunion selfie amidst the frozen mountains on her Instagram handle, captioning it as, "Hello frands."

Taking to Instagram, Virat also posted two pictures of the couple, immersed in the holidays vibes.

The 31-year-old actor can be seen wearing a bright orange tracksuit donning a gleaming smile along with her hubby, who chose dark green tracksuit for the day.









