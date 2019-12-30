Salman Khan thanks fans as he successfully completes 30 years in Bollywood

Superstar Salman Khan, while recently ringing in his 54th birthday, has also completed his thirty-year journey in Bollywood. The actor who made his lead role debut with the film Maine Pyar Kiya on December 29, 1989 accredited his fans for his remarkable career.

"A big thank you to the people who have made me who I am, my fans and well-wishers alike. The most important thing in an actor's life is the journey and my journey has been nothing short of amazing,” Salman told PTI News.

The Dabangg actor, reflecting on his learning experience, also shared, "I have seen so much and met so many brilliant people along the way who have taught me so much and carved me into the person that I am. My motivation to work has always been the fans who give me unconditional love and it is because of them that I am always striving to deliver my best to them."

Whether it is a comedy or an action scene, Salman has shown his outstanding acting skills nailing variety of roles.

His career took a major turn with his movie Wanted, making him one of the brightest stars in the Indian cinema. With his recent film, Dabangg 3, the Bodyguard actor has also fetched the credit for entering into Rs100 crore-club consecutively for the 15th time.

On the work front, Salman is currently busy in the shooting of his upcoming action film Radhe which is set to hit the cinemas on May 22, 2020. The fans will also be able to see their favourite actor starring in Kick 2.