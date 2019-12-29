Charlize Theron can't wait for latest season of 'The Bachelor'

Hollywood actress Charlize Theron is no different from millions of people around the globe. According to a recent Instagram post by the actress, she's an avid fan of 'Pilot Pete' and is anxiously waiting for the ABC dating series' upcoming season to air.

The Academy Award-winning actress posted on Instagram the poster of the upcoming series. The tagline read: "Expect turbulence."

Not to be outdone, Theron wrote: "Turbulence I like."





Television personality Ashley Laconetti couldn't also keep from commenting as she wrote underneath the post: "Same [three clapping emojis]."

The actress has said in the past "I just date the show [The Bachelor]" on The Late Late Show With James Corden in 2018.

"I basically feel like, I am dating the Bache- like, the show. On Monday night, because my kids can't read a clock yet, so I just get them to bed at like 5:45 and then I have like, I open a bottle of wine, take a bath, I get all ready and then I watch The Bachelor and that's my date night," she said on The Late Late Show With James Corden in 2018. "I just date the show."

However, the actress was quick to say didn't want to be on the show.

"I don't want to be on the show," she clarified. "I want to just watch."

Let's see what turbulence the latest season has in store for the actress and millions of fans across the globe!