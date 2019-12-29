Why are Syra and Shahroz trending on Twitter?

Syra Shahroz and Shahroz Sabzwari, who tied the knot seven years ago, on Sunday became subject of rumours online.

Syra and Shahroz started trending on Twitter in Pakistan as hundreds of users speculated about the couple's current relationship status.

Scores of people were tweeting and retweeting rumors that the couple are no longer together.

While it was still unclear what led to the Twitter trends, the couple still follow each other on Instagram while Syra's name also remains unchanged. .

Neither Syra nor her husband Shahroz have reacted to the rumours so far.