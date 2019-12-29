close
Sun Dec 29, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 29, 2019

Why are Syra and Shahroz trending on Twitter?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Dec 29, 2019

Syra Shahroz and Shahroz Sabzwari,  who tied the knot seven years ago,  on Sunday became  subject of rumours online.

Syra and Shahroz started trending on Twitter in Pakistan as hundreds of users   speculated about  the couple's current relationship status.

Scores of people were tweeting and retweeting  rumors that the couple are no longer together.

While it was still unclear what led to the  Twitter trends, the couple still follow each other on Instagram while   Syra's name also remains  unchanged. . 

Neither Syra nor her husband Shahroz have reacted to the rumours so far.   

