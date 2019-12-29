Salman Khan spotted cleaning toilets and utensils in new 'Bigg Boss' promo

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan was spotted cleaning toilets and utensils after the promo for Bigg Boss 13 was dropped recently.

The video released by Colors shows the Sultan actor taking matters into his own hands after the constant fights between the contestant over chores seemed to be nowhere near an end.

The video left fans startled as the actor in an unforeseen move entered the house and put the inmates to shame by taking over the duties of cleaning utensils as well as the toilets.

Later when meeting the contestants face to face, the 54-year-old Bharat actor can be seen lashing out after Asim Riaz utters a shaky “sorry.”

“Sorry, about what?” says Salman and continues to fume.

“Yahan par kissi mein bhi sharam nahin hai. Yahan par sab ke sab dedh hain, sab apne aap ko tees maar khan samajhte hain, log dekh rahen hai, yeh nautanki dekh rahe hain.. yeh hai scene [Not even a single one of you have any sense of shame, all of you think highly of yourselves. But the audience is watching].”