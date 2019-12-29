Deepika Padukone wants director Meghna Gulzar's pictures to go viral

Chhapaak has become a highlight of 2020 which fans are excitedly waiting for. The trailer release was the point where audience attention boomed for the directional.

The film features the story of an acid attack survivor finding her way in life after an emotional and physically scarring incident.

Deepika Padukone has recently started a promotional campaign which aims to promote her new film through a number of BTS videos.

The star recently revealed how she wishes the videos would leak into the view of the press, particularly those staring Meghna Gulzar, the director of the film. She dubbed the videos Dpism.



