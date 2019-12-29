close
Sun Dec 29, 2019
December 29, 2019

Deepika Padukone wants director Meghna Gulzar's pictures to go viral

Sun, Dec 29, 2019
Deepika Padukone wants director Meghna Gulzar's pictures to go viral. Photo: Hindustan Times

Chhapaak  has become a highlight of 2020 which fans are excitedly waiting for. The trailer release was the point where audience attention boomed  for the directional. 

The  film features the story of an acid attack survivor finding her way in life after an emotional and physically scarring incident.

Deepika Padukone has recently started a promotional campaign which aims to promote her new film through a number of BTS videos.

The star recently revealed how she wishes the videos would leak into the view of the press, particularly those staring Meghna Gulzar, the director of the film. She dubbed the videos Dpism. 


