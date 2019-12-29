Fawad Chaudhry calls for NAB-FIA merger

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday called for the merger of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) into a single premier agency.

“Countries usually have only one premier investigation agency at the federal level. USA has FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation), India has CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation). We need to merge FIA and NAB,” he tweeted.

Chaudhry also called for talks between the opposition and the government to ensure that such an agency could be formed.

The minister tweeted in response to a news story tweeted by journalist Mansoor Ali Khan. The story had reported that the newly passed NAB Ordinance by the government will empower the FIA.

Currently, NAB is an independent body, while the FIA falls under the interior ministry's jurisdiction but their operations overlap in some areas.

NAB, according to its website, is an independent body tasked with eliminating corruption "through a holistic approach of awareness, prevention and enforcement".

Meanwhile, FIA, also according to its official website, is tasked with "the investigation of certain offences committed in connection with matters concerning the Federal Government". The agency has a separate anti-corruption department as well.