Kareena Kapoor promotes love beyond all ages

Kareena Kapoor recently discussed a number of issues that are plaguing Bollywood in a recent interview. She touched base on the complete lack of unique films in the industry. She also discussed the strong need to break the mold on conventional stereotypes surrounding romantic films and age gaps.



News 18 reports that during a recent interview that Kareena Kapoor Khan was a part of. She discussed her plans for her later years in Bollywood.

She stated, "Now when I am older, I will definitely do that kind of part (an older woman romances a younger man), and break the norm. People do fall in love. Look at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, they are from different generations. Saif (Ali Khan) and me are from different generations but we fell in love. What is the big deal? But yes, producers' mindsets need to change."

The conversation, during the course of the interview also revolved around the wage disparity that is plaguing Bollywood's female stars. Kareena commented on the problem stating, "Now with Anushka (Sharma), Deepika (Padukone, with Chhapaak) becoming producers, the conversation is slightly different. Producers are left with no choice but to involve the heroine on board to get the kind of kickback because they are bringing in that amount of revenue."

When asked about the extreme one sided-ness of the wage pendulum, Kareena recalled how sad it is that female actors have to turn to producers in order to attain a comfortable negotiating space.

She was quoted saying, "This change requires a bigger dynamic rather than only in the film fraternity. Film is only a small fraction of this society. For that, there has to be a dramatic change in terms of your DNA. It is the way, say a man looks at a woman on streets, that should also change for that matter. But I am glad that a small part is at least being acknowledged now, and conversation is on."



