Saif Ali Khan supports wife Kareena Kapoor on Bollywood pay disparity

Saif Ali Khan came forth speaking about the much-discussed issue of gender pay disparity in Bollywood after wife Kareena Kapoor shared her stance earlier.

During her previous interview with the New Indian Express, Kareena Kapoor Khan had discussed the issue female stars face when trying to negotiate pay with producers.

Kareena's initial interview highlighted some key points, she stated, “With actors like Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone turning producers, the conversation is slightly different. The bigwigs are left with no choice but to bring female actors on board, since they are bringing in that amount of revenue. The atmosphere is finally changing."

"We must remember that this is a change that requires a larger social dynamic than just the film fraternity. It has to be overhauled from the level of how a man looks at a woman on the street. But I’m glad that a small part is at least being acknowledged.”

Saif was quoted as saying, “I would say it is terribly unfair. They should get paid as much. I completely agree with her. I think the industry is very economically driven, so the people that pull at the box office get paid more, fair or unfair, it is like that.”

Even Ajay Devgn commented on the topic stating, “There are actors who are paid less than the girls.”

Piggybacking off of Ajay Devgn's remark, Saif continued on, saying, “If the females tomorrow make a film which is shouldered by them and pull them off, immediately their fee will go up.”