Rani Mukherji says 'Mardaani 2' lacks 'commercial cinema element'

Rani Mukherj recently revealed details regarding Mardaani 2 and how it differs from traditional cinema. The star revealed that she believes her film lacks 'commercial cinema element' and is based on the concept of gender inequality.

According to a report by IANS, Rani Mukherji's new film Mardaani 2 is based on the concept of gender inequality. Rani felt the movie to be a rather risk based undertaking.

She was quoted saying, "If you have a look at it, Mardaani 2 was an extremely risky film to make. It is a dark film. It deals with a social issue."

The star went onto explain how the film differs from the cookie cutter approach most Bollywood movies end up following, she stated, "It has no song and dance. In fact, it has no songs! It is without any so-called commercial cinema element. But it is a hit and it has managed to become a talking point," Rani said.

She went onto pay homage to the risky move her team had the guts to partake in. "This is because of the entire team believed in taking a risk to make a film that would challenge these pre-conceived notions of how a Hindi film should be. We only wanted to make a good film that people would want to engage with, that leaves a strong message and we are happy that we have done just that."



She also went onto say, "The reason why Mardaani 2 is a success is because the story of our film has connected with audiences and touched their hearts."

Rani went onto detail all that the movie consists of, she stated, "It deals with the reality of today and deals with what women in our society are facing. We have all read about these issues."

She also added, "It deals with so many things but at the heart of it, the film is about gender inequality. Shivani faces it in her workplace despite being a top cop and being at the peak of her career. The villain too is driven by the feeling that girls need to be below men and detests women who stand up for themselves."



Check out the trailer below:







