From the Instagram egg to Sanna Marin, 2019's records-breakers

Jan.14
A photo of an egg becomes Instagram's top picture with over 30.5 million likes
Feb. 27
The smallest surviving baby boy is born weighing just 268 grams (0.59 pounds)
Marc 9
Kane Tanaka is crowned the world's oldest person at 116 years old
Apr.15
"Game of Thrones" reels in its record audience 17.4 million Americans tune in
May 15
A Jeff Koons sculpture sells for $91.1 million, a record price for a work by a living artist
Jun. 28
France hits its peak temperature since record began at 44.9 degrees Celsius
Jul. 20
Nethanyahu becomes Isreal's longest-serving leader
Aug. 4
Frnace's "Flying Man" crosses the English Channel
Oct. 12
Eliud Kipchoge runs the first sub-2 hour marathon
Oct. 13
Brigid Kosgei smashes the women's marathon record in 2 hours, 14 minutes and four seconds
Oct. 18
The first all-women spacewalk gets underway
Nov. 29
The "Austrian Rock" moves the largest Ferris wheel allegedly shifting 1500 tons by hand
Dec. 9
Finland elects the world's youngest prime minister 34-year-old Sanna Marin
