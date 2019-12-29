close
Sat Dec 28, 2019
World

Web Desk
December 29, 2019

From the Instagram egg to Sanna Marin, 2019's records-breakers

World

Web Desk
Sun, Dec 29, 2019

Jan.14

A photo of an egg becomes Instagram's top picture with over 30.5 million likes

Feb. 27

The smallest surviving baby boy is born weighing just 268 grams (0.59 pounds)

Marc 9

Kane Tanaka is crowned the world's oldest person at 116 years old

Apr.15

"Game of Thrones" reels in its record audience 17.4 million Americans tune in

May 15

A Jeff Koons sculpture sells for $91.1 million, a record price for a work by a living artist

Jun. 28

France hits its peak temperature since record began at 44.9 degrees Celsius

Jul. 20

Nethanyahu becomes Isreal's longest-serving leader

Aug. 4

Frnace's "Flying Man" crosses the English Channel

Oct. 12

Eliud Kipchoge runs the first sub-2 hour marathon

Oct. 13

Brigid Kosgei smashes the women's marathon record in 2 hours, 14 minutes and four seconds

Oct. 18

The first all-women spacewalk gets underway

Nov. 29

The "Austrian Rock" moves the largest Ferris wheel allegedly shifting 1500 tons by hand

Dec. 9

Finland elects the world's youngest prime minister 34-year-old Sanna Marin

