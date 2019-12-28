close
Sat Dec 28, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 28, 2019

Gas cylinder explosion in Islamabad wounds 13

ISLAMABAD: Thirteen people were injured when a gas cylinder inside a hotel at the Jinnah Supermarket area exploded on Saturday. 

According to police, the intensity of the blast shattered windows of the restaurant. Nearby vehicles were also damaged due to the explosion.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. 

