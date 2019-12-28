Gas cylinder explosion in Islamabad wounds 13

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Thirteen people were injured when a gas cylinder inside a hotel at the Jinnah Supermarket area exploded on Saturday.
According to police, the intensity of the blast shattered windows of the restaurant. Nearby vehicles were also damaged due to the explosion.
The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
