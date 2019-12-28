Small industries in Sindh to protest against gas crisis from Monday

KARACHI: Industries in Sindh have decided to go on protest from Monday against the severe gas crisis that has gripped the country.

In Quetta and Peshawar, the gas crisis has made life difficult for people who are finding it hard to survive in the harsh cold without heaters.

Earlier during the day, Power Minister Omar Ayub blamed the Sindh Government for the ongoing gas shortage in the province. He said the provincial government had failed to provide a route for new gas pipelines in Sindh.

Ayub said the provincial government "is oppressing the people of Sindh by not providing a right of way" to the federal government.

He said the federal government will lay new pipelines if the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) is allowed to do so by local authorities.

The minister also said that the provincial government had declined the federal government’s offer to provide LNG under Article 158 of the Constitution.

Sindh information minister Saeed Ghani rejected Ayub’s allegation, saying that the gas pipelines mentioned by the power minister were not discussed.

Ghani said the federal government’s incompetency has ruined people’s lives.

Commercial and industrial users have also been severely affected by the shortage.

“We have started laying off daily wagers while regular employees have been served termination notices,” chief coordinator of Karachi Industrial Forum, Javed Bilwani said on Thursday.