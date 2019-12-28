Video: Indian cop tells Muslim protesters to 'go to Pakistan'

The video of an Indian cop telling Muslim protesters to "go to Pakistan" went viral on the internet, inducing angry netizens to call out the government for mistreating its Muslim population.

At least 27 people have been killed since last week and thousands have been arrested across India as massive protests take place against the government's contentious citizenship law which makes it easy for religious minorities fleeing India's neighbouring three Muslim states to get citizenship. Muslims, however, will not be granted citizenship.

The cop can be heard telling Muslim protesters to "go to Pakistan if you don't want to stay in India" in the video.

The clip caused an outcry on social media as people took offence to the way the cop behaved with protesters.

Mobile internet was cut on Friday in parts of India's most populous state and thousands of riot police were deployed as fresh protests erupted in Delhi and Mumbai against the law.

Coupled with a mooted citizens register, it has stoked fears, including in Washington and the UN rights office, about the marginalisation of Muslims who make up 14 percent of India's 1.3 billion people.

Armed policemen patrolled Muslim-dominated areas of the capital as hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the grand mosque in Delhi's old quarter after Friday prayers.