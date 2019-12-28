Bad news for Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Good Newwz’: PIL filed against film

Bad news for Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar-starrer Good Newwz as it faces an unpleasant surprise immediately after getting released.

The film is now facing some legal trouble as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed against the Raj Mehta-directorial in the Karnataka High Court over the ‘objectionable’ subject of the film.

The Kiara Advani-starrer shows two couples with the same surnames choosing In-Vitro fertilization (IVF) support to have a child but getting the sperms interchanged leading to a confusion in the plot.

The objection against the film’s story line was raised by a non-profit organization in Mysuru called Yes Trust as its president Mir Sameem Raza filed the petition on the lines of the film’s story being misleading against IVF centres which in turn, can affect their businesses.

“The movie is about two childless couples, who come for IVF treatment, and the sperms get exchanged. This is bound to create a lot of confusion and uncertainty about the credibility of IVF treatment itself. As childless couples are already under immense social and psychological pressure, this may further cause emotional disturbance for them,” the petition reads.

“The lead actors of this film are endorsing that this type of mix-up does not happen at Indira IVF Center, which creates doubts in the minds of people about the credibility of other IVF treatment centres across India,” it continues.



“The petitioner has absolutely no reservation for somebody making an effort to increase the credibility of Indira IVF but not at the cost of the others in the field. This is the wrong type of product placement,” it added.

Akshay Kumar had addressed a similar question about the seriousness of the IVF assistance being depicted in a comic film with caution: “We have been very careful, exactly how we were in Toilet (Ek Prem Katha). We have been very careful while dealing with it. Such a thing (exchange of sperm by mistake) has happened in reality. It has happened in several places. I feel it is a very important subject to tell people about, especially for women and families who cannot have children.”

"Since IVF has been discovered, almost eight million babies have been born through IVF across the world. There is a success rate of 92 percent in this,” he added.