Deepika Padukone praises Shah Rukh Khan for his efforts for acid attack survivors

Bollywood’s undisputed queen Deepika Padukone is currently riding high as her upcoming film Chhapaak raises the bar quite high and has also elevated the anticipation of fans as the trailer promises a moving tale of tragedy and triumph.



Speaking about her film and the conversation stirred around acid attack survivors, the 33-year-old Padmaavat actor spoke about King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan and his initiative with Meer Foundation for rehabilitation of the victims.

“He (Shah Rukh Khan) had already started doing it at an individual level and I think he has been doing it for years, he just never spoke about it,” she told Times of India.

"I think he has been financially supporting survivors at an individual level and I remember him mentioning to us that he would like to do this at a much larger level. And then, I haven’t seen him in a while. It’s almost a coincidence that I started hearing about the Meer foundation almost around the same time when we started filming Chhapaak,” she added.

“Then, it made me feel like — Oh, Wow! Something like this he would talk about has actually taken shape and is actually there in form. It’s nice to see that something that he felt for and something that he believed in is actually followed through, and that they do such incredible work,” she continued.

The Meghna Gulzar-directorial that essays the story of real-life survivor Laxmi Agarwal will hit theaters on January 10, 2020.