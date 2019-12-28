Deepika Padukone says Ranveer Singh doesn’t get upset when she gets late or doesn’t call

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, B-Town's most sought after couple, have weaved magic on screens multiple times and the latter looks hopeful to sharing silver scree have made waves on screen together more than once and it appears the diva is looking forward to more of such opportunities but with stories less intense.

The couple in Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Finding Fanny and Padmaavat had been embroiled in intense story-lines that lead to either of the two facing tragic ends. However, their upcoming film 83 does bring some freshness into the work they share together.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror about the Kabir Khan-directorial that narrates India’s journey to the 1983 World Cup victory, the 33-year-old Tamasha actor states: “It is our lightest film together yet. Onset, you are not husband and wife or girlfriend and boyfriend, you are actors. This film was so different."

"It will be good to be just a boy and a girl in a young, fresh film,” she added.

She went on to share an intriguing story from the story of the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela: “After watching the Chhapaak trailer, he recalled the time when we were promoting Goliyon Ki Raasleela… Ram Leela in Jaipur and there was a person, dressed exactly like Shah Rukh Khan, who jumped out of the crowd at me. I had forgotten all about it, but he remembered."

She further spoke about the strong bond that she shares with her husband Ranveer Singh after they got married, saying: “I’d had a long day, but I didn’t feel anxious about whether he would be upset about me coming home late or because I hadn’t called. I have been in relationships where I didn’t have that. When you don’t have to worry about such things, it allows you to focus on work."

