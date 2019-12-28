Taapsee Pannu on how she was asked to let ‘men take the centre stage’ in films

Taapsee Pannu, undeniably one of the most vocal actors in Bollywood, has taken it upon herself to call out the rampant misogyny and sexism in the industry as she came forth sharing her own experiences.



The diva in an interview with Zoom revealed how initially she was asked to stay away from strong female avatars and how she should let men take the ‘centre stage’.

“I have been advised by people in this industry that you should let men take the centre stage now. You are only doing women-centric films,” she said.

“When I tell them that I also did Mission Mangal, they say but that’s again a strong female character. Toh kya karu? Kuch bhi flimsy sa role kar lun? (Then what should I do? Should I do flimsy roles?),” she added.

She was then asked about her role in Judwaa 2, alongside Varun Dhawan, which can be considered as something ‘flimsy.’



Responding to that, Taapsee said: “Yes, that I did only to prove that I can also do this. Don’t put me in a box. But today, I am in a position that when I do a commercial film, the character will have something for sure. That I can command today.”