Gen Bajwa visits Karachi Corps, Pakistan Rangers Sindh formations

KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa praised the "state of readiness for response" of the Karachi Corps, Pakistan Rangers Sindh formations on Friday.

According to a statement by the ISPR, the army chief visited Karachi Corps, Pakistan Rangers Sindh formations.

The army chief's visit comes in the backdrop of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. On Thursday, Indian forces' unprovoked aggression across the Line of Control (LoC) resulted in the martyrdom of two Pakistan Army soldiers.

Pakistan Army effectively responded to Indian shelling.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said India will conduct a false flag operation in Azad Kashmir to divert the world's attention from its contentious citizenship law which has triggered protests in the entire country.

"I am telling you now, Modi will use this [protests in India] to do something in Azad Kashmir," said the prime minister. "I informed Gen Bajwa about this and he told me that Pakistan Army is ready for India."

Prime Minister Imran said that Modi had thousands of Muslims massacred in Gujarat and was also responsible for injuring thousands of Kashmiris in the occupied valley through pellet guns.

"I want you to listen to my prediction. The people of India will stand up against Modi. Not only Muslims but Hindus, Sikhs and Christians," he said. "They know that what he is about to do in India is the same what Hitler did 60-70 years ago against the Jews."