NAB takes notice of illegal constructions around Quaid's mausoleum

KARACHI: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said an inquiry will be held to determine how illegal constructions took place around Quaid-e-Azam's mausoleum in the city.

According to a press release by the anti-corruption watchdog, NAB will probe as to how illegal constructions were made and china cutting took place in the area surrounding the Quaid's mausoleum.

Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal told DG NAB Najaf Mirza to conduct an inquiry and hold all those responsible for the offence.



The press release said NAB will investigate as to why the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) was not informed about the constructions by those responsible for the offence.

NAB said it will investigate whether the SBCA took any action against those responsible for the china cutting and illegal constructions. The press release said NAB will also find out whether the building authority took action against its officers who were responsible for the constructions or not.