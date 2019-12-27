close
Fri Dec 27, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
December 27, 2019

Wasim Akram reacts to 'leaked video' controversy

Sports

Web Desk
Fri, Dec 27, 2019

Former Pakistan captain   Wasim Akram  on Friday   requested his fans not to share   his "leaked video" that went viral on the Internet on Thursday .

The video that shows the cricket legend discussing  Pakistan's cricket affairs   has stirred up speculations  on social media  .

The former paceman used his  verified Facebook account to address the issue, requesting his fans to wait for his   press conference  that he would hold  on Saturday night.

"Regarding my leaked video going viral on the internet, I will hold a press conference tomorrow at 8:50 pm to answer all your questions.

Meanwhile, I’d like to ask my fans not to share the video on their social media", Wasim Akram  wrote on Facebook.

