Wasim Akram reacts to 'leaked video' controversy

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram on Friday requested his fans not to share his "leaked video" that went viral on the Internet on Thursday .

The video that shows the cricket legend discussing Pakistan's cricket affairs has stirred up speculations on social media .

The former paceman used his verified Facebook account to address the issue, requesting his fans to wait for his press conference that he would hold on Saturday night.

"Regarding my leaked video going viral on the internet, I will hold a press conference tomorrow at 8:50 pm to answer all your questions.



Meanwhile, I’d like to ask my fans not to share the video on their social media", Wasim Akram wrote on Facebook.

