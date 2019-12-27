Inside Sara Ali Khan’s stunning vacation ahead of New Year’s Eve

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for the New Year’s Eve with a bang after she was recently spotted vacationing in the exotic land of Kerala, India.
The star-kid took to Instagram to give a glimpse inside her stunning holidays near the serene waters down-south in a series of posts that have left her fans in awe.
Sara even posted a boomerang video from the pool while she was submerged in the water clad in a sexy bikini.
“Start your day with a splash,” the Simmba starlet captioned the video.
In another post, Sara could be seen posing at the side banks of a river.
“Take me back to the backwaters already,” she captioned the pictures.
From what it seems, Sara was vacationing with her close friend.
