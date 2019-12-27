Inside Sara Ali Khan’s stunning vacation ahead of New Year’s Eve

Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for the New Year’s Eve with a bang after she was recently spotted vacationing in the exotic land of Kerala, India.



The star-kid took to Instagram to give a glimpse inside her stunning holidays near the serene waters down-south in a series of posts that have left her fans in awe.

Sara even posted a boomerang video from the pool while she was submerged in the water clad in a sexy bikini.



“Start your day with a splash,” the Simmba starlet captioned the video.

In another post, Sara could be seen posing at the side banks of a river.



“Take me back to the backwaters already,” she captioned the pictures.

From what it seems, Sara was vacationing with her close friend.

