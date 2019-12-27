close
Fri Dec 27, 2019
December 27, 2019

PM Imran arrives in Karachi for day-long visit

Fri, Dec 27, 2019

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in the city on Friday for a day-long visit, according to Radio Pakistan.

During his visit, the prime minister will attend an awards distribution ceremony at the Pakistan Stock Exchange. 

He is also expected to meet Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders at the Governor House. The prime minister will listen to PTI lawmakers' grievances and review ongoing development projects in the city being funded by the federal government. 

