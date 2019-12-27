PM Imran arrives in Karachi for day-long visit

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in the city on Friday for a day-long visit, according to Radio Pakistan.
During his visit, the prime minister will attend an awards distribution ceremony at the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
He is also expected to meet Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders at the Governor House. The prime minister will listen to PTI lawmakers' grievances and review ongoing development projects in the city being funded by the federal government.
