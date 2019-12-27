Ananya Panday reveals lessons learned from dad Chunky Panday

Ananya Panday is one of Bollywood's rising stars and her debut was one which received the largest amount of fan support in history.

During a recent interview with Bollywood Life, the star went on to detail her biggest influences and revealed aspects about her father's personality that she loves the most.

Ananya Panday revealed that her dad has no need to provide her lessons on maintaining a successful career in Bollywood because, “I’ve seen it with my own eyes. He doesn’t need to tell me anything because I’ve seen it happening upfront. The best thing I think about my dad though is that he’s never changed as a person.”

Ananya complimented her father's personality, stating that he is one person who remains optimistic and positive no matter the situation, whether it is success or failure.

She said, "Whatever be his success or failures, he's stayed the same positive, kind, happy person that he is. And he keeps telling me that it's harder to handle success that it is to handle failure, and I think that's one of the best pieces of advice that he's given me."

