Shahid Kapoor's take on successes, failures and open-mindedness in Bollywood

Shahid Kapoor, recently partook in a candid discussion regarding success, failure, and open-mindedness and how his long career in Bollywood provided him with a refreshing perspective.



During an interview with Hindustan Times, Shahid Kapoor went on to candidly speak about his experiences within the industry. From pressures to stress and open-mindedness regarding different genres of film.

Shahid Kapoor was asked about the pressure he faced early on in his career to produce successful films and how he managed to not let the pressure get the better of him.

Shahid was quoted as saying, "Not really! I think during your early years in the career, when you haven’t done enough work then you tend to take pressure about these things as you think that you can control them."

"But after many years, when you understand that success and failure is not completely in your control, you actually feel kind of liberated. I just feel that I did something very instinctively, from my gut, which connected with people. And I just want to continue doing the same."

He added, "I feel we are standing at a crossroad where everything is being questioned a lot, everybody is feeling very judged, and everybody is being judgmental towards everybody. But I feel at the end of the day, filmmaking is all about telling stories about good people as well as bad people."

Shahid Kapoor reminisced upon his success in the past, stating, "It’s never a wrong time for the right thing. Whenever it comes, its welcome and I am thankful."

Regarding having more unique concepts and an open-minded approach to film genres, Shahid Kapoor stated, "It’s great to see that there are different kinds of filmmakers, who are making various types of films. After all, cinema needs to be a wide spectrum medium. There should be no rules to the game, otherwise where is the free speech and free expression?"