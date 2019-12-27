The News story helps generate London treatment funds for Pakistani boy

LONDON: A father from Quetta who brought his seven-year-old son to London for the treatment of a complex heart condition has thanked Geo News and Jang Groupfor publishing the news of his son which has led to hundreds of people in Britain taking interest and donating for treatment.

On December 22, The News published a story highlighting the plight of Mohammad Safwan Zaman, who was affected by a complex cardiac defect (double outlet right ventricle with large VSD and previous pulmonary artery hand) that required medical and surgical care in order to protect his heart and lung circulation from ongoing damage.

Within hours of the publications of the news, several people and organisations contacted Haji Gul Zaman to pledge donations.

“I am thankful to Geo News and Jang Group for highlighting my son’s case. The response has been immense. I have been contacted by lots of people from the UK who have pledged to help. Many have already made small donations to the hospital’s account as well in the accounts of a charity that has come forward to collect donations. There is a ray of hope that we will be able to achieve our target,” said the father.

Zaman who was told initially that he would need an estimated £40,000 for treatment in United Kingdom was later told on arrival that treatment at a private Harley Street clinic will cost an estimated double of that amount which will include overnight stays post-op and several additional checkups and procedures. Zaman had sold his assets in Quetta to collect around £40,000 some of which was already spent on his son’s treatment in Pakistan and Malaysia.

Zaman said it was painful to see his son suffer all the time. The father-of-five said his son goes through the trauma of short breath all the time and there were moments when he was not breathing at all.

Safwan is unable to sleep at night as his heartbeat is either too fast or too slow and doctors have prescribed medicine for him to keep his heart pumping.

Safwan was initially being treated at Karachi’s Agha Khan Hospital by cardiac surgeon Professor Saleem Akhtar. The doctor had told the family that Safwa could not be treated in Pakistan and recommended taking him to London.

Seven-year-old Safwan shared he wants to study and become a doctor one day. “I would like to study and become a doctor to help myself and others one day. I cannot study at the moment due to my heart condition but Inshallah I hope I will be normal after the treatment. London is such a beautiful place and so many people here have shown affection towards me. I am touched,” he said.

Zaman is currently staying with Adnan Zahid, who hails from Karachi.

Zahid said he was introduced to Zaman by a friend with a request to help him with accommodation. He said since his arrival in the UK, the young patient [Safwan]has been playing with his three daughters and taking a keen interest in their books and work.

“He’s so intelligent and wants to learn new things. It is painful to see him losing his breath and balance every few minutes and that renders him helpless. There is a sparkle in his eyes and at such a young age he has big dreams. We are trying our best to help him get good treatment for his issue,” Zahid said.

The UK Medical Aid to Pakistan has initiated a campaign through its charity’s platform. The organisation’s chairperson said its members had donated and will donate more.

Cardiologist Dr Khurram Mushtaq Gardezi confirmed that several doctors from the group have pledged to support the initiative. Dr Irfan Malik, a renowned Harley Street Clinic spine specialist said that he would personally make sure that the child and his family were helped post-operation for education and rehabilitation.

It is understood that Safwan's treatment will start after the Christmas break in the new year.