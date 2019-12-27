Kate Middleton dazzles in festive look, Princess Charlotte steals limelight

Dazzling images of Kate Middleton and Prince William alongside their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have hit the internet.

The festive family snaps that include the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with their children have caught eyes of fans as the royal couple has brought the kids along for a stylish family Christmas.

Kate's year has seen a flurry of special occasions in 2019 and attended numerous official engagements, but her the latest appearance with G eorge, six, and Charlotte, four, at an event has taken the Internet by storm.

The children stole the show by walking in a royal style, copying their parents to mesmerise the admirers.



