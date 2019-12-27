Amir Khan slams trolls who criticised him for sharing Christmas pic with family

LONDON: Pakistan-origin British boxer Amir Khan, who was attacked on social media platforms for posting a photo of himself along with his wife and kids in Christmas outfits, has hit back at trolls.

Responding to the people who trolled him over an Instagram post wishing people a Merry Christmas, the former world boxing champion said: "So shocked by all the hate I'm getting on my Twitter & instagram for wishing everyone Merry Christmas."

Amir Khan had posted a picture with his wife Faryal Makhdoom, 28, daughters Lamaisah, five, and Alanya, one in Christmas outfits with a caption: "Wishing you a magical and blissful holiday! Merry Christmas #khanfamily @FaryalxMakhdoom #MerryChrismas."

The post, however, did not go down well with some of his followers and drew a lot of flak. The nasty trolls prompted Khan to tweet on Thursday: "So shocked by all the hate I’m getting on my Twitter & Instagram for wishing everyone Merry Christmas and posting a picture with my family in Christmas outfits."

