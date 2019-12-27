Amir Khan slams trolls who criticised him for sharing Christmas pic with family

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Pakistan-origin British boxer Amir Khan, who was attacked on social media platforms for posting a photo of himself along with his wife and kids in Christmas outfits, has hit back at trolls.
Responding to the people who trolled him over an Instagram post wishing people a Merry Christmas, the former world boxing champion said: "So shocked by all the hate I'm getting on my Twitter & instagram for wishing everyone Merry Christmas."
Amir Khan had posted a picture with his wife Faryal Makhdoom, 28, daughters Lamaisah, five, and Alanya, one in Christmas outfits with a caption: "Wishing you a magical and blissful holiday! Merry Christmas #khanfamily @FaryalxMakhdoom #MerryChrismas."
The post, however, did not go down well with some of his followers and drew a lot of flak. The nasty trolls prompted Khan to tweet on Thursday: "So shocked by all the hate I’m getting on my Twitter & Instagram for wishing everyone Merry Christmas and posting a picture with my family in Christmas outfits."
LONDON: Pakistan-origin British boxer Amir Khan, who was attacked on social media platforms for posting a photo of himself along with his wife and kids in Christmas outfits, has hit back at trolls.
Responding to the people who trolled him over an Instagram post wishing people a Merry Christmas, the former world boxing champion said: "So shocked by all the hate I'm getting on my Twitter & instagram for wishing everyone Merry Christmas."
Amir Khan had posted a picture with his wife Faryal Makhdoom, 28, daughters Lamaisah, five, and Alanya, one in Christmas outfits with a caption: "Wishing you a magical and blissful holiday! Merry Christmas #khanfamily @FaryalxMakhdoom #MerryChrismas."
The post, however, did not go down well with some of his followers and drew a lot of flak. The nasty trolls prompted Khan to tweet on Thursday: "So shocked by all the hate I’m getting on my Twitter & Instagram for wishing everyone Merry Christmas and posting a picture with my family in Christmas outfits."