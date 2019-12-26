Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to celebrate actor’s 54th birthday together?

Salman Khan is all set to ring in his 54th birthday tomorrow (Friday) and it is going to be in close embrace of his former ladylove Katrina Kaif.



While the two remain one of the most amicable exes, they are reported to be spending Salman Khan’s birthday together at a party hosted at his Panvel farmhouse.

According to reports, Salman’s sister Arpita Khan will be welcoming her second child with actor Aayush Sharma and the Bollywood bigwig wishes to be close to her in Khar, Mumbai.

This is the reason behind the selection of the party venue which will kick off tonight.

A plethora of A-listers are expected to attend the party including Shah Rukh Khan, David and Varun Dhawan, Kabir Khan and wife Mini Mathur, Jacqueline Fernandez, Prabhudeva, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Katrina Kaif.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently shooting for his next film with Prabhudheva titled Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starring Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in lead roles.