PM Imran holds meeting with new Saudi foreign minister in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan met Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud on Thursday, according to Radio Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other senior officials of the government attended the meeting as well. Qureshi had also held a separate meeting with his Saudi counterpart earlier at the Foreign Office.

The foreign minister said "Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have a brotherly relationship and that the two countries are committed to further expanding their relations in diverse fields."

The two foreign ministers agreed to hold bilateral consultations on important matters, including the issue of occupied Kashmir.

Last week, PM Imran embarked on a day-long visit of Saudi Arabia to discuss bilateral matters and recent developments in the region with the Saudi leadership.

The visit was the prime minister’s fourth of the Kingdom this year. His earlier visits were in May, September and October. From the Saudi side, HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman paid a visit to Pakistan in February.

This was the Saudi prince's maiden visit of Pakistan as foreign minister.