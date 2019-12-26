close
Thu Dec 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 26, 2019

PM Imran holds meeting with new Saudi foreign minister in Islamabad

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 26, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan met Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud on Thursday, according to Radio Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other senior officials of the government attended the meeting as well. Qureshi had also held a separate meeting with his Saudi counterpart earlier at the Foreign Office.

The foreign minister said "Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have a brotherly relationship and that the two countries are committed to further expanding their relations in diverse fields."

The two foreign ministers agreed to hold bilateral consultations on important matters, including the issue of occupied Kashmir.

Last week, PM Imran embarked on a day-long visit of Saudi Arabia to discuss bilateral matters and recent developments in the region with the Saudi leadership.

The visit was the prime minister’s fourth of the Kingdom this year. His earlier visits were in May, September and October. From the Saudi side, HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman paid a visit to Pakistan in February.

This was the Saudi prince's maiden visit of Pakistan as foreign minister. 

Latest News

More From Pakistan