Ajay Devgn on daughter Nysa getting trolled for visiting salon after grandfather's death

Bollywood couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa often falls prey to trolls owing to the large group of paparazzi hovering around the star kids in Mumbai.

The Diljale actor addresses the incessant scrutiny his family continues to be under as he spoke during a recent interaction with Zoom.

"I'll give you an example I never spoke about this. When I lost my father, second day the kids were very upset Nysa was crying already. People were home, you know how the atmosphere is,” he said.

I called her and said, 'Stop being upset' because you have to, they are kids. I said, 'Why don't you go out, have something and come.' She said, 'I don't want to go.' I told her, 'Please go, there will be a change of mood. We are here, we are handling people, doing everything,’” he added.

She didn't know where to go, she left and went to a parlour. I said, 'Go get your hair wash done,'" he said.

"They have clicked pictures of her entering the parlour and they have trolled her, 'Grandfather just died and you are going to the parlour'. What right do they have? I am sending her so she feels better, she is going through a trauma. It's ridiculous. Then she got back home howling again because pictures were all over already,” he continued.