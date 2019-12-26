Varun Dhawan reveals he had a crush on Shraddha Kapoor

Bollywood megastar Varun Dhawan has been going strong with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal for which reason his past love interests had remained secret, until now.

The 32-year-old Coolie No. 1 actor spilled the beans about him having a crush on his Street Dancer 3D costar Shraddha Kapoor on the sets of Dance Plus season 5.

"Seeing these people I recalled a matter from the past; there was once a time when I too had a crush on Shraddha. For many she is Aarohi, she is Vini or Inaayat, but for me she is Shraddha," he said.

"For a long time, I have been wanting to give her flowers which I couldn’t do so far, so I will do it today,” he added.

This was then followed by Shraddha receiving a red rose which, however, breaks and falls down.

Shraddha welcomes the loving words by her costar with teary eyes and embraces the actor