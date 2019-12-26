Salman Khan was trying to impress a girl when he landed his first ad

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has been reigning over the industry for a while now but as per a revelation made recently, his entrance in the field had been accidental.

Speaking on The Tara Sharma Show, the 55-year-old Sultan actor revealed a hilarious and rib-tickling anecdote about how he landed his first acting gig with a commercial as he was trying to make an impression on a girl – who turned out to be the director’s girlfriend.

“I was swimming one day at the Sea Rock club and I saw this really beautiful, young lady walking past in a red sari. To impress her, I dived in the water and being such an idiot, I swam the whole length underwater. So when I came out on the other side, she was not there,” he said.

“Next day, I get a call from Far Productions, saying that they want me to do a cold drink commercial – it was Campa Cola, at that point of time. I was wondering, ‘How did this come about?’” he added.

“I went to meet Kailash with my aunt. I said, ‘Okay, done. But who gave you my number?’ ‘That girl that you were trying to impress is my girlfriend. She told me that this guy swims really well. We were supposed to shoot that in Maldives and they did want somebody who knew how to swim underwater. Me and Jackie’s (Shroff) wife Ayesha were the only two who could do those laps underwater. That’s how I faced the camera for the first time,” he continued.