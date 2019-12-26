Saudi Foreign minister arrives in Islamabad

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud arrived in Islamabad on Thursday to discuss bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

The Saudi foreign minister, who is on his maiden visit to the country, was received by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the Foreign Office where the two leaders held one-on-one meeting.

According to Foreign Office, the Saudi foreign minister will also call on Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit.

"This will be the Saudi foreign minister’s maiden visit to Pakistan, during which the exchange of views would cover bilateral matters and regional issues of mutual interest," the FO spokesperson said.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy a deep-rooted and longstanding fraternal relationship. The two countries are committed to further strengthening bilateral cooperation in all fields.

Last week, PM Imran embarked on a day long visit to Saudi Arabia to discuss bilateral matters and recent developments in the region with the Saudi leadership.



The visit was the prime minister’s fourth visit to Saudi Arabia this year. His earlier visits were in May, September and October. From the Saudi side, HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman paid a visit to Pakistan in February.