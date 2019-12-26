Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’ a story of triumph and trauma: Meghna Gulzar

Bollywood megastar Deepika Padukone’s highly-anticipated offering Chhapaak is nearing its release, elevating exhilaration of fans.

Speaking about her film, director Meghna Gulzar shed light on the emotional and moving story-line encircling the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

"One myth of acid attack is that when when you are attacked, then it is not that your face melts and falls off. It is not like that. It is like getting burnt with hot water. The skin goes through a process,” she said in an interview with PTI.

"Having said that, I believe all of it needs to be dealt aesthetically and sensitively if you want your story to resonate... I think this is for every film. It depends on the sensibility of the maker," she added.

Regarding Deepika’s portrayal of the protagonist, Meghna said: “An actor like Deepika playing the part, widens the interest in the film because she is so popular, big and adulated that you will have her fans who want to come and see it. Have I used her star power? I think that is the function of promotion and marketing, which is not me. Have I used her craft? Yes.”