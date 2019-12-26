Alia Bhatt's 'Christmas with the Bhatts' photo wins the internet

Alia Bhatt seems to have won Christmas in terms of creativity as the star featured a cheeky, cozy and customized sweater to announce the big day.

In the picture posted to Instagram, Alia can be seen standing in front of a huge Christmas tree, with gifts all around her, Satan horns on the top of her head and a fun Christmas sweater which reads, "Christmas with the Bhatts."

She captioned her post with the words, "It’s the best time of the year again. Merry Christmas."

Check out the post below







