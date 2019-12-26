close
Thu Dec 26, 2019
December 26, 2019

Alia Bhatt's 'Christmas with the Bhatts' photo wins the internet

Alia Bhatt's 'Christmas with the Bhatts' photo for Christmas wins the season. Photo: bizasialive

Alia Bhatt seems to have won Christmas in terms of creativity as the star featured a cheeky, cozy and customized sweater  to announce the big day.

In the picture posted to Instagram, Alia can be seen standing in front of a huge Christmas tree, with gifts all around her, Satan horns on the top of her head and a fun Christmas sweater which reads, "Christmas with the Bhatts."

She captioned her post with the words, "It’s the best time of the year again. Merry Christmas."

Check out the post below



