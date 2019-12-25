close
Wed Dec 25, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 25, 2019

Concept of missing persons did not exist in Quaid-i-Azam's Pakistan: Raza Rabbani

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Dec 25, 2019

KARACHI: Senator Raza Rabbani on Wednesday said the concept of missing persons and monarchy did not exist in Quaid-i-Azam’s Pakistan.

Speaking at an event, the former senate chairman said that democracy in the country had turned into dictatorship.

"Democracy and constitution are not being implemented in their true form in Pakistan," he said.

Rabbani said that not a single senate session had been convened in the past 117 days. He said that Quaid-e-Azam's vision for Pakistan had been altered.

He said that the government was deciding the fates of the people by endangering their rights.

