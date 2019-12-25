Concept of missing persons did not exist in Quaid-i-Azam's Pakistan: Raza Rabbani

KARACHI: Senator Raza Rabbani on Wednesday said the concept of missing persons and monarchy did not exist in Quaid-i-Azam’s Pakistan.

Speaking at an event, the former senate chairman said that democracy in the country had turned into dictatorship.

"Democracy and constitution are not being implemented in their true form in Pakistan," he said.

Rabbani said that not a single senate session had been convened in the past 117 days. He said that Quaid-e-Azam's vision for Pakistan had been altered.

He said that the government was deciding the fates of the people by endangering their rights.