NAB only works against dishonest, corrupt elements: Chairman

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said on Wednesday that the authority functions only for the sake of Pakistan, working against dishonest elements and fugitives.

In a statement, Iqbal said the probe body operates on the basis of its policy and is not affiliated with any political party.

He said that the NAB’s performance has been lauded by the national and international elements.

“In the past 27 months, the authority has recovered Rs153 billion from dishonest elements and submitted to the national exchequer. Apart from arresting 630 suspects, around 600 corruption references have been registered in accountability courts,” said the NAB chairman.

Following the recent arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal in relation to Narowal Sports City case, opposition parties had accused the NAB of collusion with ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.