ANF says will present evidence against Rana Sanaullah 'at the right time'

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) said Wednesday evidence against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah will be brought forth at "the right time".

Addressing a press conference, ANF Chief Prosecutor Raja Inam said the evidence against the former Punjab law minister had been submitted in court.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Lahore High Court had granted a post-arrest bail to the former minister in a 15-kg heroin recovery case that was lodged by the ANF.



The chief prosecutor dispelled the impression that the ANF was trying to delay proceedings of the case, saying a wrong impression in this regard was being made about the force.

Inam said a case had been registered against Sanaullah on July 1, 2019, and that the ANF had produced a challan in the court on July 23 without any delay.



The prosecutor said testimonies from the witnesses, evidence, and the chemical examiner's report had been provided to the court. "Now, it is up to the suspect to tell his side of the story," he said.

"We will disclose evidence against Sanaullah at the right time."

Th prosecutor said a trial court rejected the PML-N leader's first bail petition. The second time, he said, Sanaullah's appeal was also rejected. He said the case had been delayed 16 times ever since the proceedings began.

"We have appealed to the court to hear this case on a daily basis," he added.

Inam said the prosecution had not been heard in the case and that the ANF would clarify its position after a detailed verdict is given by the LHC.

According to the ANF challan, Sanaullah had admitted to the investigating officer that he had been smuggling narcotics for many years. Sanaullah and the PML-N have denied ANF's allegations and claimed that the leader's arrest is a case of political revenge.