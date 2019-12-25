Gas crisis intensifies across Pakistan as winter begins

The gas crisis has life made difficult for Pakistanis who are already finding it difficult to brave cold temperatures during the winter season.

Women in Peshawar are finding it difficult to light fires by burning wood due to non-availability of gas while in Quetta, the gas loadshedding is causing problems in the harsh cold for people.

Commercial and residential users of gas have been severely affected by the shortage as it is increasingly becoming difficult for them to cook food.

Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, had earlier said the gas crisis, including the problem of low gas pressure would be resolved soon as steps were being taken to mitigate the sufferings of the consumers.

The government has decided to close CNG stations across Punjab and Islamabad from December 28 to January 10.

On December 13, Prime Minister Imran Khan dissolved the board of directors of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) owing to the prevailing gas shortfall in the country.