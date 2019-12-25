Bhumi Pednekar stuns in a black one-piece, fans obsess over how good she looks

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bhumi Pednekar has stunned her fans with a ravishing look wherein she was seen wearing a black one-piece dress.
The Pati, Patni Aur Woh actress took to Instagram to flaunt her curves in a dress that she completed off with a sparkly choker and black block heels.
Shortly after, Bhumi's fans started obsessing over how gorgeous she looked in her pictures.
“Last Night @nikhilthampi your clothes make me feel like a,” Bhumi captioned the photos.
On the work front, Bhumi has been very experimental with her work, from playing an overweight lady in her debut movie to turning a sharpshooter dadi for Saand Ki Aankh.
Speaking about her choice of films the actress had told IANS, "All my films are different and in all my films I look different. I am very clear. Even if I have to play a man I will do it. I'll do whatever it takes.”
Bhumi Pednekar has stunned her fans with a ravishing look wherein she was seen wearing a black one-piece dress.
The Pati, Patni Aur Woh actress took to Instagram to flaunt her curves in a dress that she completed off with a sparkly choker and black block heels.
Shortly after, Bhumi's fans started obsessing over how gorgeous she looked in her pictures.
“Last Night @nikhilthampi your clothes make me feel like a,” Bhumi captioned the photos.
On the work front, Bhumi has been very experimental with her work, from playing an overweight lady in her debut movie to turning a sharpshooter dadi for Saand Ki Aankh.
Speaking about her choice of films the actress had told IANS, "All my films are different and in all my films I look different. I am very clear. Even if I have to play a man I will do it. I'll do whatever it takes.”