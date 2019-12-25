Bhumi Pednekar stuns in a black one-piece, fans obsess over how good she looks

Bhumi Pednekar has stunned her fans with a ravishing look wherein she was seen wearing a black one-piece dress.

The Pati, Patni Aur Woh actress took to Instagram to flaunt her curves in a dress that she completed off with a sparkly choker and black block heels.

Shortly after, Bhumi's fans started obsessing over how gorgeous she looked in her pictures.

“Last Night @nikhilthampi your clothes make me feel like a,” Bhumi captioned the photos.

Take a look

On the work front, Bhumi has been very experimental with her work, from playing an overweight lady in her debut movie to turning a sharpshooter dadi for Saand Ki Aankh.

Speaking about her choice of films the actress had told IANS, "All my films are different and in all my films I look different. I am very clear. Even if I have to play a man I will do it. I'll do whatever it takes.”

