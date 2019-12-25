close
Wed Dec 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
December 25, 2019

Inside Katrina Kaif’s glitzy Christmas celebrations

Bollywood

Web Desk
Wed, Dec 25, 2019
Inside Katrina Kaif’s glitzy Christmas celebrations

Bollywood queen Katrina Kaif has given her fans a glimpse inside her stunning Christmas celebrations.

The actress, who is known in her circle as a die-hard workaholic, was seen celebrating the festival on the sets of her upcoming movie Sooryavanshi.

Taking to Instagram, the Bharat actress shared a few pictures where she was seen posing with co-star Akshay Kumar and famed filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

The trio was also surrounded by the rest of the film’s crew at the back, all posing with red Christmas hats on.

Katrina chose to don a black bralette with cargo pants adding on to her gorgeous monochromatic look.

“Merry Christmas to everyone from the team of sooryavanshi @[email protected],” she wrote. 



Latest News

More From Bollywood