Inside Katrina Kaif’s glitzy Christmas celebrations

Bollywood queen Katrina Kaif has given her fans a glimpse inside her stunning Christmas celebrations.



The actress, who is known in her circle as a die-hard workaholic, was seen celebrating the festival on the sets of her upcoming movie Sooryavanshi.

Taking to Instagram, the Bharat actress shared a few pictures where she was seen posing with co-star Akshay Kumar and famed filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

The trio was also surrounded by the rest of the film’s crew at the back, all posing with red Christmas hats on.

Katrina chose to don a black bralette with cargo pants adding on to her gorgeous monochromatic look.

“Merry Christmas to everyone from the team of sooryavanshi @[email protected],” she wrote.







