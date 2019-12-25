PM Imran pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his 144th birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah by urging aspiring leaders to make him their role model.

The prime minister tweeted on the occasion of Jinnah's 144th birth anniversary. He said that as a nation we must resolve to build Pakistan according to the vision envisaged by the Father of the Nation.

He urged aspiring leaders to make Quaid-e-Azam their role model as "he was Sadiq & Ameen; & his 40-year struggle was not for personal gain but to achieve a Homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent".

Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was born on December 25, 1876 in Karachi. A lawyer and a politician by profession, he served as the leader of All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan’s independence on August 14, 1947.

Following Pakistan’s independence Jinnah held the position of the nation’s first governor general until his death on September 11, 1948. The day dawned with special prayers in the mosques for the peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

The nation celebrated the 144th birth anniversary of Jinnah today (Wednesday) with traditional zeal and respect and renewed commitment to work hard for the progress and prosperity of the country.